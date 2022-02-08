Adventureland unveils ‘The Clipper,’ a new pirate themed kids ride

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - Adventureland is showing off the second of its new attractions coming in 2022.

In a Facebook post, the amusement park showed images of “The Clipper” next to its larger counterpart, The Galleon, saying, “Now pirates of all ages can ride on the high seas.”

Last week, the theme park unveiled its new Lighthouse attraction. The Lighthouse and The Clipper are the first two of 10 new attractions the park is adding in 2022.

In September last year, the park announced it was removing the Lighthouse, Falling Star and Lady Luck rides because routine parts are no longer available for when repairs need to be made.

Other new attractions coming in 2022 include:

The Des Moines Renaissance Faire

The Warhawks

Bernie’s Swing

The Revolution

Leap Frogs

Circus Balloons

Speedway Racers

Rockin’ Rainbow

"Now pirates of all ages can ride on the high seas," Adventureland said in a Facebook post. (Adventureland Park Facebook)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.