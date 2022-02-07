Victim identified in Cedar Falls shooting on College Street

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have now identified the man that died in connection with the shooting that took place in Cedar Falls on Sunday.

On February 6th, Black Hawk County Dispatch received numerous 911 calls about a shooting that occurred near the College Street and West 22nd Street intersection. Officers found a male with a gunshot wound near the intersection.

The man, who is now being identified as 19-year-old Arthur Craig Lang from Clear Lake, died from his injuries shortly after being transported to Allen Hospital.

Two more individuals were also taken to Allen hospital with gunshot injuries. One of those individuals is in critical, but stable condition. The other was released.

Police have not yet named either person as part of the investigation.

Cedar Falls Police are asking the public to reach out if they have any information or video footage of the incident.

