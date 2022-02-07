United Way pauses COVID-19 test deliveries as local clinics are “fully stocked”

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Just a few weeks ago - when the Omicron surge hit Iowa and COVID-19 tests were hard to find. That’s when Sue Dvorsky, along with many other United Way Volunteers in Washington and Johnson Counties stepped up.

“We pick up the 150 kits in three big boxes and you go and take them to the UIHC quick cares and clinics so that they have a steady supply of tests for when people are coming in,” she said.

This week, those deliveries have paused as local clinics say they are now fully stocked with test kits.

“I imagine that has to do with the fact that across the state, across the region, and across the country, access to those rapid tests and testing in general is much more widely available,” said Dvorsky.

Vice President for Impact & Engagement, Patti Fields, says they can take only partial credit.

“In some ways it shows that our volunteers are doing a good job of getting the test kits out,” she said.

The collaboration began with, and will continue, thanks to the counties’ public health departments.

“When and if that need happens again, and they need more delivered then we have volunteers ready to go to fill that need.”

To find the list of sites where you can find these test kits, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.