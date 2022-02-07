Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

United Way pauses COVID-19 test deliveries as local clinics are “fully stocked”

By Libbie Randall
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Just a few weeks ago - when the Omicron surge hit Iowa and COVID-19 tests were hard to find. That’s when Sue Dvorsky, along with many other United Way Volunteers in Washington and Johnson Counties stepped up.

“We pick up the 150 kits in three big boxes and you go and take them to the UIHC quick cares and clinics so that they have a steady supply of tests for when people are coming in,” she said.

This week, those deliveries have paused as local clinics say they are now fully stocked with test kits.

“I imagine that has to do with the fact that across the state, across the region, and across the country, access to those rapid tests and testing in general is much more widely available,” said Dvorsky.

Vice President for Impact & Engagement, Patti Fields, says they can take only partial credit.

“In some ways it shows that our volunteers are doing a good job of getting the test kits out,” she said.

The collaboration began with, and will continue, thanks to the counties’ public health departments.

“When and if that need happens again, and they need more delivered then we have volunteers ready to go to fill that need.”

To find the list of sites where you can find these test kits, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cedar Falls Police vehicle.
Two arrested in connection to Cedar Falls shooting that left one dead, two hurt
A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.
One dead, two hurt in overnight shooting in Cedar Falls
Watkins sisters of the Cedar Rapids Police.
Pair of sisters, first ever, join Cedar Rapids Police in effort to curb youth violence
Investigators at the scene of a deadly shooting in summer 2017 in downtown Iowa City.
Man convicted of Iowa City shooting stays in prison after judge clarifies his sentence
Car crash
Arrest made on Dubuque fatal crash from last December

Latest News

FILE — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy talks to three and four year old students in a pre-K class...
Governor ending New Jersey’s school mask mandate
Residents are furious at the nonstop blaring of horns, traffic disruption and harassment and...
Ottawa declares state of emergency as COVID protests continue
Propelled in part by the wildly contagious omicron variant, the U.S. death toll from COVID-19...
US death toll from COVID-19 pandemic passes 900,000
ACLU calls on eight school districts to reinstate mask mandates