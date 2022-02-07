UNI wins their fifth straight, downs Valparaiso 68-38

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball extended their win streak to five after downing Valparaiso 68-38 on Sunday at the McLeod Center.

Senior point guard Karli Rucker dropped in 14 points in the victory, which also moved her to fourth in the all-time scoring list for the Panthers with 1,703 career points.

Grace Boffeli tallied her fifth double-double of the season adding 13 points and 14 rebounds, while Kam Finley tallied 11 points.

Sunday also marked UNI’s annual Pink Out game. The Panthers raised $920 for cancer awareness by making seven three-pointers and seven free throws. All money raised goes to the Fearless Jenny fund.

UNI will close out their four-game home stand on Tuesday against the Evansville.

