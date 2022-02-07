Show You Care
Three people bitten in dog attack in Cedar Rapids; dog eventually euthanized

The dog was taken to a local veterinarian before the family who owns the dog decided to have the dog euthanized.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - February 5th at approximately 10:25 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to the 800 block of 22nd Ave SW for a report of a dog attack.

According to police, a dog was outside its yard and was attacking a group of individuals when an officer approached. Three people were bitten by the dog before an officer used a taser multiple times to try and subdue the dog. The taser proved unsuccessful as the dog would continue attacking once the taser was turned off.

The officer then fired 4 shots at the dog, injuring it. The dog was taken to a local veterinarian before the family who owns the dog decided to have the dog euthanized.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

