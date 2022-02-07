Show You Care
Samsung’s newest phones will reuse plastic from fishing nets

By CNN
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) - Samsung’s newest devices will also feature a new material.

The electronics company has incorporated plastic from repurposed fish nets into its products.

The new material will be revealed Wednesday when Samsung launches its new Galaxy devices.

Citing a United Nations report, the company says 640,000 tons of fishing nets are abandoned and discarded every year.

They linger in the ocean, trapping marine life, damaging coral reefs and sometimes ending up in food and water sources.

