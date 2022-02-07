Show You Care
No. 6 Michigan beats No. 21 Iowa, despite Clark’s 46 points

Caitlin Clark fires her team up after the Hawkeyes came back from an 18-point deficit to defeat...
Caitlin Clark fires her team up after the Hawkeyes came back from an 18-point deficit to defeat Iowa State.(KCRG)
By ABIGAIL SNYDER
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Naz Hillmon scored 26 points and had 10 rebounds, and No. 6 Michigan beat No. 21 Iowa 98-90 on Sunday night, despite the Hawkeyes getting 46 points from Caitlin Clark.

Laila Phelia added 24 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Wolverines, and Maddie Nolan contributed 17 points.

Clark was the lone bright spot for the Hawkeyes. She and Sydney Affolter each grabbed six rebounds.

The Wolverines took the lead a minute and a half into the first quarter and then controlled the game, leading by as much as 25.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

