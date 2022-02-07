Show You Care
Muscatine County becomes Iowa’s 34th Second Amendment Sanctuary county

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors on Monday unanimously approved a resolution to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.

That makes it Iowa’s 34th Second Amendment Sanctuary county.

It means county governments will not enforce federal laws they deem as a counter to their right to bear arms. In July last year, Jasper County became the first county in the state to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

“We are thrilled to see that Supervisors in one of the Quad Cities area’s largest counties have voted with one voice to uphold the rights of their constituents,” said Dave Funk, IFC President. “We would like to thank the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors for taking this important step forward towards making all of Iowa a Second Amendment Sanctuary.”

The other Iowa Second Amendment Sanctuary counties are: Cherokee, Buena Vista, Pocahontas, Humboldt, Kossuth, Winnebago, Hancock, Mitchell, Chickasaw, Hardin, Buchanan, Benton, Cedar, Washington, Van Buren, Carroll, Guthrie, Dallas, Madison, Pottawattamie, Mills, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Taylor, Union, Ringgold, Clarke, Decatur, Lucas and Wayne.

