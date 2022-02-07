Murray has 24 points, 15 boards; Iowa beats Minnesota 71-59

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Keegan Murray had 24 points and 15 rebounds, Patrick McCaffery added 18 points and seven boards and Iowa used a big second-half run to beat Minnesota 71-59.

Murray and McCaffery combined to shoot 17 of 32 from the field while the rest of the team shot just 36% (12 of 33).

Iowa (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten), which went into the game No. 3 nationally in fewest turnovers per game at 8.9, committed six. The Hawkeyes scored 21 points - including 17 in the second half - off 12 Minnesota turnovers.

Minnesota (11-9, 2-9) has lost four in a row and eight of its last nine. Luke Loewe scored 19 points and Payton Willis added 16 for the Gophers.

