Murray has 24 points, 15 boards; Iowa beats Minnesota 71-59

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray dunks the ball during the second half of their game at...
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray dunks the ball during the second half of their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday, February 6, 2022.(Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Keegan Murray had 24 points and 15 rebounds, Patrick McCaffery added 18 points and seven boards and Iowa used a big second-half run to beat Minnesota 71-59.

Murray and McCaffery combined to shoot 17 of 32 from the field while the rest of the team shot just 36% (12 of 33).

Iowa (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten), which went into the game No. 3 nationally in fewest turnovers per game at 8.9, committed six. The Hawkeyes scored 21 points - including 17 in the second half - off 12 Minnesota turnovers.

Minnesota (11-9, 2-9) has lost four in a row and eight of its last nine. Luke Loewe scored 19 points and Payton Willis added 16 for the Gophers. 

