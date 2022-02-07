Show You Care
Murray has 24 points, 15 boards; Iowa beats Minnesota 71-59

Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half...
Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 71-59. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray had 24 points and 15 rebounds, Patrick McCaffery added 18 points and seven boards and Iowa used a big second-half run to beat Minnesota 71-59.

Murray and McCaffery combined to shoot 17 of 32 from the field while the rest of the team shot just 36% (12 of 33).

Iowa (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten), which went into the game No. 3 nationally in fewest turnovers per game at 8.9, committed six.

The Hawkeyes scored 21 points — including 17 in the second half — off 12 Minnesota turnovers.

Minnesota (11-9, 2-9) has lost four in a row and eight of its last nine.

Luke Loewe scored 19 points and Payton Willis added 16 for the Gophers.

