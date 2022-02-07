Show You Care
Marion man charged with murder in April 2021 death of infant

Samuel Elijah Goodwin
Samuel Elijah Goodwin(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 7th, Marion Police arrested 22-year-old Samuel Goodwin for murder in the first degree and child endangerment causing death.

Officials say at on April 4th, 2021 around 9:40 am, police and emergency medical personnel were dispatched for a report of an infant non-responsive and not breathing. Crews were unable to save the baby’s life and an autopsy concluded that the manner of death was by homicide due to multiple head injuries.

During the investigation, Goodwin admitted to police that he was the only adult that cared for his son during the overnight hours of April 3rd - April 4th, 2021. Goodwin reported that the baby would not stop crying and that he became flustered and irritated when the baby would not take the bottle.

Goodwin reportedly acknowledged that he was responsible for the baby’s death.

