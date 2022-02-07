Show You Care
Linn County votes down rezoning utility-scale solar projects ordinance 2-1

Utility-scale solar applications will continue to be accepted by Linn County Planning & Development.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Board of Supervisors voted 2-1 against the proposed ordinance hoping to establish a six-month moratorium on rezoning the Renewable Energy Overlay zoning district for utility-scale solar projects.

The ordinance would have placed a six-month prohibition on all utility-scale solar applications to allow for code amendments to be made to address conditions discussed during the Coggon Solar LLC utility-scale solar application process.

“We’ve learned a great deal about industrial-scale solar projects over the last six months,” said Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker. “Our existing ordinances are strong, and allow for changes to be made to individual projects should the Board find it necessary. Given the pressing challenges of climate change and energy production before us, enacting a county-wide moratorium on solar projects would be unwise and counterproductive to our sustainability goals.”

Utility-scale solar applications will continue to be accepted by Linn County Planning & Development.

