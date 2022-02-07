Linn County opens final portion of landfill, expected to be full by 2044

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The last of five Linn County landfill cells is now open on County Home Road north of Marion. The site is expected to be full by 2044, that’s why leaders are already exploring what’s next.

The landfill on County Home Road has been open since 1972. At that time, the City of Cedar Rapids has its own landfill known as Mount Trashmore. Trashmore stopped accepting trash in ‘06, except for taking debris after the flood of 2008. For the last 16 years, all general waste within Linn County has been going to the site on County Home Road.

”Every day we get at least 600 tons of garbage,” explained Joe Horaney, Communications Director at Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency.

Once full, the landfill will close.

”Basically we have 22 years of life to figure out an even better solution for Linn County,” said Karmin McShane, Executive Director at Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency.

The Solid Waste Agency board of directors is looking at other ways to deal with trash at that time. That includes possibly using thermal, biological, chemical or mechanical technology.

After the method is decided, they’ll look at potential locations.

“I think in order to get the proper input, stakeholder input, it will probably take us you know a good ten years,” McShane explained.

There is a chance the current site could fill up even sooner than 2044 due to natural disasters or the county’s rising population. Garbage at the site quadrupled after the derecho, to almost 2,500 tons a day.

“If this location was to fill up before then, we would operate as a waste transfer station. So the garbage would still come here but then we would ship it out to another final location,” Horaney said.

With the first garbage bags being dumping in on Monday, that scenario would still be a ways out.

