Iowa’s most popular Valentine’s Day candy revealed ahead of 2022 holiday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Valentine’s Day is just a week away, and we now know which Valentine’s Day candy is the most popular in Iowa.

Candystore.dom released a list of each state’s favorite candy based on sales data over the last 14 years.

In Iowa, the winner is M&M’s, a favorite shared by eight other states, including Kansas and North Dakota. Conversation Hearts placed second in Iowa, and Ghirardelli Gift boxes came in third.

Candy hearts are the most popular in 12 states, including Wisconsin, Missouri, and Illinois.

Sixteen states prefer buying heart shaped boxes of chocolates, including Minnesota, Indiana and Ohio.

Last year, Valentine’s Day candy sales were down more than 20 percent due to the pandemic.

However, the National Retail Federation says it’s expecting the holiday to bounce back this year with near record-breaking sales. It says it’s expecting spending to be up 10 percent.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.