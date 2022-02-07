Iowa Cafe program provides meals to older Iowans

(KCCI) - The Iowa Café is a new project that helps provide older Iowans with food options.

According to the Iowa Department on Aging, the Iowa Café creates partnerships between Area Agencies on Aging and food service establishments like restaurants, cafés and grocery stores.

These partnerships provide hot and cold food options for Iowans over the age of 60 and their spouses.

“Older adults were extremely isolated, socially isolated, and lonely,” said Carol Schmidt, with Aging Resources of Central Iowa. “We are focusing more on rural areas that don’t currently have a congregated dining site.”

The money for Iowa Café comes from COVID relief funding, through the Department on Aging.

Since starting last year, more than 200 people have been served.

For more information on the Iowa Café, click here.

