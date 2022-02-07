Hiawatha police investigating February 4th robbery

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday at approximately 7:48 pm, police say 2 men with a handgun robbed the AT&T in Peck’s Landing.

Officials say the pair work masks to cover their faces. Police are in the process of looking for video evidence.

Any individuals that have information regarding the case are asked to contact Hiawatha Police.

There are no details at this time on what the robbers took. No one was hurt in the robbery.

