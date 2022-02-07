Governor ending New Jersey’s school mask mandate

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s governor plans to lift the statewide COVID-19 mask requirement in schools early next month in a major step toward getting back to normal as the omicron surge drops off.

That’s according to his office. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to announce Monday that the mandate will end March 7.

It is not clear whether individual school districts can continue to require masks.

New Jersey is one of just a dozen states with mask mandates in schools, according to the nonpartisan National Academy for State Health Policy.

New Jersey’s rule has been in place since classes resumed in person in September 2020.

