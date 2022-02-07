Show You Care
Governor ending New Jersey’s school mask mandate

FILE — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy talks to three and four year old students in a pre-K class...
FILE — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy talks to three and four year old students in a pre-K class at the Dr. Charles Smith Early Childhood Center, Sept. 16, 2021, in Palisades Park, N.J. Murphy will end a statewide mask mandate to protect against COVID-19 in schools and child care centers, his office said Monday, Feb 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s governor plans to lift the statewide COVID-19 mask requirement in schools early next month in a major step toward getting back to normal as the omicron surge drops off.

That’s according to his office. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to announce Monday that the mandate will end March 7.

It is not clear whether individual school districts can continue to require masks.

New Jersey is one of just a dozen states with mask mandates in schools, according to the nonpartisan National Academy for State Health Policy.

New Jersey’s rule has been in place since classes resumed in person in September 2020.

