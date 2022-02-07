Colder today in the 20s, a nice turnaround still expected tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This week looks pretty quiet overall, but temperatures will be all over the place. Today is likely the coldest of the week with highs into the 20s. Tonight into tomorrow, a warm front is still on track to bring us highs of 40+ degrees across much of the area. No precipitation is expected with this warm front, however, the next cold front on Wednesday may produce a few snow showers. No accumulation aside from a dusting is expected at this time. Thursday looks to be colder and quiet once again, then we’ll have another warm front on Friday. That front may bring us a few rain or snow showers, but like Wednesday, any impact from precipitation appears low at this time. Have a great week!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.