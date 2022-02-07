Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Colder today in the 20s, a nice turnaround still expected tomorrow

Today will be a chilly but quiet day. Look for a nice warmup tomorrow!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This week looks pretty quiet overall, but temperatures will be all over the place. Today is likely the coldest of the week with highs into the 20s. Tonight into tomorrow, a warm front is still on track to bring us highs of 40+ degrees across much of the area. No precipitation is expected with this warm front, however, the next cold front on Wednesday may produce a few snow showers. No accumulation aside from a dusting is expected at this time. Thursday looks to be colder and quiet once again, then we’ll have another warm front on Friday. That front may bring us a few rain or snow showers, but like Wednesday, any impact from precipitation appears low at this time. Have a great week!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cedar Falls Police vehicle.
Two arrested in connection to Cedar Falls shooting that left one dead, two hurt
A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.
One dead, two hurt in overnight shooting in Cedar Falls
Watkins sisters of the Cedar Rapids Police.
Pair of sisters, first ever, join Cedar Rapids Police in effort to curb youth violence
Investigators at the scene of a deadly shooting in summer 2017 in downtown Iowa City.
Man convicted of Iowa City shooting stays in prison after judge clarifies his sentence
Car crash
Arrest made on Dubuque fatal crash from last December

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
Partly cloudy.
Back to colder tonight and Monday, with warmer air to follow
Partly cloudy.
First Alert Forecast
Isolated flurries are possible Sunday afternoon
Isolated flurries are possible Sunday afternoon