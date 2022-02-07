City Council to adopt ReLeaf Cedar Rapids plan

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After the derecho devasted the tree canopy in Cedar Rapids, city leaders came up with a plan to not only replace what was lost but address expected challenges for future generations in regards to tree restoration in the city.

The City of Cedar Rapids entered into a partnership with Trees Forever to develop a plan that could guide true decision-making related to the restoration of the tree canopy.

“We are proud of this plan and the partners who worked with us to complete it. Not only was the tree loss in Cedar Rapids unprecedented, but this type of work and dedication to restoring the canopy is unparalleled,” said Cedar Rapids City Manager Jeff Pomeranz.

The ReLeaf plan targets restoring the canopy with distinct neighborhood character and environmental conscientiousness. More than 42,000 trees will be planted along Cedar Rapids according to the plan. It includes ways that can help private landowners replant trees quickly.

“After a year of hard work, we are excited to share great resources and information with the public about the plan to recover. This plan outlines how we grow our canopy back better and smarter with results that will benefit citizens in as few as five years and as long as generations,” said Sandi Fowler, Deputy City Manager.

You can read more about the plan at www.CityofCR.com/ReLeaf.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.