Chemical spill closes Muscatine transfer station

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - City of Muscatine officials say that a chemical spill on the tipping floor at the Muscatine Transfer Station has closed the facility for the remainder of February 7th.

The tipping floor is the area where trash is dumped before being transferred to semi-trucks to be hauled to the landfill.

Officials say that a reaction caused by the spill created an unsafe condition for both public and employees at the facility, who were evacuated prior to the arrival of emergency personnel from the Muscatine Fire Department.

An investigation into the cause of the spill is underway.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.