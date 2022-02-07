Bond set for murder suspect in Milford; victim identified
Published: Feb. 7, 2022
MILFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the victim of a parking lot shooting that took place on February 3rd in the 2500 block of Boji Bend.
24-year-old Shelby Woizeschke of Spencer Iowa died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds that she sustained. Police arrested 25-year-old Christian Goyne-Yarns and charged him with Murder in the 1st degree.
Goyne-Yarns bond has been set at $1 million cash. Woizeschke and Goyne-Yarns had a prior relationship and two children together.
The investigation is still underway. An autopsy has been scheduled for later this week.
