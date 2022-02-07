Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Bond set for murder suspect in Milford; victim identified

Police arrested 25-year-old Christian Goyne-Yarns and changed him with Murder in the 1st degree.
Police arrested 25-year-old Christian Goyne-Yarns and changed him with Murder in the 1st degree.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the victim of a parking lot shooting that took place on February 3rd in the 2500 block of Boji Bend.

24-year-old Shelby Woizeschke of Spencer Iowa died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds that she sustained. Police arrested 25-year-old Christian Goyne-Yarns and charged him with Murder in the 1st degree.

Goyne-Yarns bond has been set at $1 million cash. Woizeschke and Goyne-Yarns had a prior relationship and two children together.

The investigation is still underway. An autopsy has been scheduled for later this week.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cedar Falls Police vehicle.
Two arrested in connection to Cedar Falls shooting that left one dead, two hurt
A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.
One dead, two hurt in overnight shooting in Cedar Falls
Watkins sisters of the Cedar Rapids Police.
Pair of sisters, first ever, join Cedar Rapids Police in effort to curb youth violence
Investigators at the scene of a deadly shooting in summer 2017 in downtown Iowa City.
Man convicted of Iowa City shooting stays in prison after judge clarifies his sentence
Car crash
Arrest made on Dubuque fatal crash from last December

Latest News

1600 block of 32nd Street
Active police presence in Northeast Cedar Rapids; police warn public to stay back
A hearing for the two teens accused of killing a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher is set...
Hearing set for this week for teens accused of killing Fairfield teacher
Most popular Valentines Day candies by state
The Iowa Café is a new project that helps provide older Iowans with food options.
Iowa Cafe program provides meals to older Iowans