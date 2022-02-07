Back to colder tonight and Monday, with warmer air to follow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fluctuations in temperature headline the next several days, with only limited chances for precipitation among those changes.

The first is taking place tonight, with colder air spilling into the state. This sends air temperatures back toward the low single digits by Monday morning, with some below zero wind chills expected. Highs struggle into the low 20s by Monday afternoon. Then, southerly winds propel us to a rather warm Tuesday, sending highs into the upper 30s and low 40s.

The remainder of the 9-day forecast includes highs generally near or above normal, but a bit of a cool-down is seen by the end of next weekend. A slight chance for rain or snow exists Thursday night into Friday.

