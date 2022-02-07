Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Active police presence in Northeast Cedar Rapids; police warn public to stay back

1600 block of 32nd Street
1600 block of 32nd Street(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are asking the public to stay away from an ongoing standoff situation at 1600 block of 32nd Street NE.

Reports and images show multiple cop cars in the area, and nearby streets are being blocked off.

Few details have been released at this time. We will update with more as more developments arise.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cedar Falls Police vehicle.
Two arrested in connection to Cedar Falls shooting that left one dead, two hurt
A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.
One dead, two hurt in overnight shooting in Cedar Falls
Watkins sisters of the Cedar Rapids Police.
Pair of sisters, first ever, join Cedar Rapids Police in effort to curb youth violence
Investigators at the scene of a deadly shooting in summer 2017 in downtown Iowa City.
Man convicted of Iowa City shooting stays in prison after judge clarifies his sentence
Car crash
Arrest made on Dubuque fatal crash from last December

Latest News

Police arrested 25-year-old Christian Goyne-Yarns and changed him with Murder in the 1st degree.
Bond set for murder suspect in Milford; victim identified
A hearing for the two teens accused of killing a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher is set...
Hearing set for this week for teens accused of killing Fairfield teacher
Most popular Valentines Day candies by state
The Iowa Café is a new project that helps provide older Iowans with food options.
Iowa Cafe program provides meals to older Iowans