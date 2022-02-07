Active police presence in Northeast Cedar Rapids; police warn public to stay back
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are asking the public to stay away from an ongoing standoff situation at 1600 block of 32nd Street NE.
Reports and images show multiple cop cars in the area, and nearby streets are being blocked off.
Few details have been released at this time. We will update with more as more developments arise.
