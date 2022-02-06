Show You Care
Two arrested in connection to Cedar Falls shooting that left one dead, two hurt

A Cedar Falls Police vehicle.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Black Hawk County have made two arrests in connection to a Sunday morning shooting.

Brandon Javon Mitchell, 25, of Mason City, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and control of a firearm by a felon. Daviel Martez Judon, 24, of Mason City, was also arrested and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

At around 1:49 a.m., the Cedar Falls Police Department was sent to a report of a shooting near the corner of College Street and West 22nd Street. Responding officers located an injured male near that intersection with what were described as life-threatening injuries. He was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital via ambulance. Two other males with gunshot wounds were taken to MercyOne Health-Sartori Hospital in a private vehicle. One of those men was described by officers as having life-threatening injuries.

One of the wounded men later died from his injuries, according to officials. Another is in critical condition after being taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for additional treatment. The third man was treated at Sartori Hospital and released.

The victims’ names are being withheld pending notification of family members.

An investigation into the incident continues. Anybody with information, particularly video of the surrounding area, is encouraged to call the Cedar Falls Police at (319) 273-8612.

The University of Northern Iowa Police Department and MercyOne Ambulance assisted in the emergency response.

