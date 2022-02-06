Three people injured after overnight shooting in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Police are investigating after three people were shot early Sunday morning in Cedar Falls.

The Black Hawk County Dispatch Center received calls concerning a shooting at 1:49 a.m. on Sunday, February 6th, close to the intersection of College Street and West 22nd in Cedar Falls.

At the intersection, officers found a male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Allen Hospital with life threatening injuries. Officials say shortly after, two other males with gunshot wounds arrived by private vehicle to Mercy One Sartori Hospital. Officials say one of those males had life threatening injuries.

The shooting is still being investigated and officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Cedar Falls Police Department at (319)-273-8612.

