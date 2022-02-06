Show You Care
Smith, legislator from Waterloo, will not seek re-election

Iowa Rep. Ras Smith (D-District 62).
Iowa Rep. Ras Smith (D-District 62).(Courtesy: Iowa Legislature)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A three-term representative to the Iowa Legislature will not seek re-election, according to a statement made on Saturday.

Ras Smith, a Democrat representing Iowa House District 62 including much of Waterloo and some surrounding communities, will not run for a fourth term, according to a short statement posted on Saturday to Smith’s social media pages.

It’s has been a privilege to represent my hometown of Waterloo and surrounding areas in the IA House for the past...

Posted by Ras Smith on Saturday, February 5, 2022

Smith was elected overwhelmingly by the district’s voters over Republican Todd Obadal in 2016, and was unopposed for re-election in 2018 and 2020.

The announcement comes one month after Smith suspended his campaign seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination for governor in Iowa on January 5. He said the primary campaign process had “exposed a drastic disconnect between the current political system and the people.” Smith added that he intended to “amplify the voice of the people” at this legislative session rather than continue the gubernatorial campaign.

