Ryan shoots Iowa St. to 20th win, sweeps Oklahoma St., 76-58

Emily Ryan was 6-for-6 from 3-point range to lead No. 11 Iowa State to its 20th win of the season to match the best start in school history as the Cyclones completed a season sweep of Oklahoma State, 76-58.(Iowa State Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) - Emily Ryan was 6-for-6 from 3-point range to lead No. 11 Iowa State to its 20th win of the season to match the best start in school history as the Cyclones completed a season sweep of Oklahoma State, 76-58.

Iowa State picked up its 20th win in 23 games to start the season, matching the start of the 2000-01 squad.

The Cyclones now have won nine of their first 11 Big 12 Conference games to start the season for the fourth time in school history,

