Pair of sisters, first ever, join Cedar Rapids Police in effort to curb youth violence

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Salena Watkins worked her first shift as a Cedar Rapids Police Department officer Saturday afternoon, sharing a shift at the same time as her sister A’alyiah.

“I was excited and anxious but looking forward to it,” Salena said.

The sisters are now the first sisters to work for the Cedar Rapids Police Department as officers, but getting here wasn’t easy. The two were born on the south side of Chicago and grew up in the Wellington Heights neighborhood.

“We had a rough upbringing,” Salena said. “I was making stupid decisions like fighting and doing things to get myself in trouble. I was hanging around the wrong crowd.”

While A’alyiah said she moved out of her family home at the age of 15 to stay out of trouble, Salena said it took a School Resource Officer to get her on the right path.

“When I was in high school, a school resource officer pulled me into her office after she heard about what had happened over the weekend,” Salena said. “She asked what I was doing and said I wouldn’t be able to become an officer if I continued.”

Now the two wanted at-risk youth where they grew up to see their faces and badges in hopes that it helps to curb youth gun violence.

“Unfortunately, a lot of the people that have been victims or suspects were people that we grew up with,” Salena said. “We grew up in the same neighborhood, or I went to school with them. I don’t just want them to see this as a badge. I want them to be able to talk with me and trust the police. Not all police officers are racists; there are a lot of good police officers that truly care about people.”

