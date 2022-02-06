Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Pair of sisters, first ever, join Cedar Rapids Police in effort to curb youth violence

Two sisters working for the Cedar Rapids police department say they joined the force to build trust within the community and curb youth violence.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Salena Watkins worked her first shift as a Cedar Rapids Police Department officer Saturday afternoon, sharing a shift at the same time as her sister A’alyiah.

“I was excited and anxious but looking forward to it,” Salena said.

The sisters are now the first sisters to work for the Cedar Rapids Police Department as officers, but getting here wasn’t easy. The two were born on the south side of Chicago and grew up in the Wellington Heights neighborhood.

“We had a rough upbringing,” Salena said. “I was making stupid decisions like fighting and doing things to get myself in trouble. I was hanging around the wrong crowd.”

While A’alyiah said she moved out of her family home at the age of 15 to stay out of trouble, Salena said it took a School Resource Officer to get her on the right path.

“When I was in high school, a school resource officer pulled me into her office after she heard about what had happened over the weekend,” Salena said. “She asked what I was doing and said I wouldn’t be able to become an officer if I continued.”

Now the two wanted at-risk youth where they grew up to see their faces and badges in hopes that it helps to curb youth gun violence.

“Unfortunately, a lot of the people that have been victims or suspects were people that we grew up with,” Salena said. “We grew up in the same neighborhood, or I went to school with them. I don’t just want them to see this as a badge. I want them to be able to talk with me and trust the police. Not all police officers are racists; there are a lot of good police officers that truly care about people.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ACLU calls on eight school districts to reinstate mask mandates
Kristofer Erlbacher
Iowa killing over fight about mayonnaise ends in life sentence
Jayson Wagner was off-duty when he noticed a fire in Marion
Off-duty Marion Firefighter credited for quick thinking during house fire in his neighborhood
Police asking public for help in identifying suspect (PHOTO BY JOHNSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Johnson County Sheriff asking for public help in identifying suspect
Federal dollars meant to keep schools open are going towards weight rooms and playgrounds
Federal dollars meant to keep schools open are going towards weight rooms and playgrounds

Latest News

Holiday Lake ice fishing in Poweshiek County.
Holiday Lake Ice Fishing Derby draws hundreds to Poweshiek County
Ras Smith in Waterloo.
Ras Smith chooses not to seek fourth term in Iowa statehouse
Watkins sisters of the Cedar Rapids Police.
Cedar Rapids sisters join police force
University of Iowa professors up for literary award.
Two Univ. of Iowa professors up for literary awards