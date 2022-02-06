Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Olympics Live: Germany’s Ludwig wins men’s Luge gold medal

Olympics Live: Germany's Ludwig wins men's luge gold medal....
Olympics Live: Germany's Ludwig wins men's luge gold medal. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BFswmbic82E&t=71s(Beijing 2022 / YouTube)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — Johannes Ludwig of Germany is the Olympic champion in men’s luge, adding that to the World Cup overall title he won this season.

It’s the 11th time in 16 Olympics that a German man has won the luge title. That tally counts the days of East Germany and West Germany.

Wolfgang Kindl of Austria was second and Dominik Fischnaller of Italy was third. Ludwig led after all four heats. Chris Mazdzer was the top American, finishing eighth.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ACLU calls on eight school districts to reinstate mask mandates
Jayson Wagner was off-duty when he noticed a fire in Marion
Off-duty Marion Firefighter credited for quick thinking during house fire in his neighborhood
Several bills introduced focusing on education
Iowa GOP legislators propose classroom cameras, criminal charges over ‘inappropriate’ content
Oxlyn Sayor, 13, of Waterloo.
Waterloo Police say missing teenage girl found
Kaycee Stickley
Cedar Rapids Police arrest suspect on charges related to theft and identity theft

Latest News

Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London,...
Queen marks 70th anniversary with support for Camilla
Moguls skier Kauf delivers the love and wins Olympic Silver Jaelin Kauf / Facebook
Moguls skier Kauf delivers the love and wins Olympic silver
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan gives an update about the ongoing talks...
Top Biden aide says Ukraine invasion could come ‘any day’
Book aims to shine light on Romanian role in the Holocaust...
Book aims to shine light on Romanian role in the Holocaust
Car crash
Arrest made on Dubuque fatal crash from last December