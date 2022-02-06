Moguls skier Kauf delivers the love and wins Olympic silver

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — At the Tetonia Club in Alta, Wyoming, they clung to one simple phrase as their daughter, sister and friend, Jaelin Kauf, edged closer and closer to the Olympic silver medal: “Deliver the love.” Kauf delivered. A spot on the podium was a fitting reward to go with it. Half a world away from Alta, the 25-year-old finished second in freestyle moguls.

Her family has set the standard in the event over decades. Kauf’s mom and dad were multiple-time champions in the freestyle discipline. They gathered with around 100 friends to watch Jaelin make a trip down the hill and into history. The action started at 4:30 a.m. in Wyoming.

