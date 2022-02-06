Show You Care
Man convicted of Iowa City shooting stays in prison after judge clarifies his sentence

Investigators at the scene of a deadly shooting in summer 2017 in downtown Iowa City.
Investigators at the scene of a deadly shooting in summer 2017 in downtown Iowa City.(KCRG File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman is grateful the state Board of Parole reversed its decision to give early release to the man who fatally shot her son in 2017 after a judge clarified that he sentenced the man to serve 24 years in prison.

Shafona Jones told The Gazette in Cedar Rapids that she’s glad Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness followed up with the judge after the parole board granted Lamar Wilson, 28, work release in September. Wilson was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and several other charges in the August 2017 shooting on Iowa City’s pedestrian mall that left Jones’ son dead and two others injured.

Wilson didn’t deny firing the gun, but he argued he fired the shots in self-defense.

