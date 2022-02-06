Isolated flurries are possible Sunday afternoon
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Warmer temperatures are moving into Eastern Iowa Sunday afternoon, with temperatures expected to climb into the low to mid-30s. However, a cold front will move through Iowa later today. The cold front will bring a slight chance for some flurries and freezing drizzle across Eastern Iowa. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.
A few clouds are possible overnight tonight with milder temperatures. Due to winds from the northwest, Monday will be colder than Sunday.
