Isolated flurries are possible Sunday afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Warmer temperatures are moving into Eastern Iowa Sunday afternoon, with temperatures expected to climb into the low to mid-30s. However, a cold front will move through Iowa later today. The cold front will bring a slight chance for some flurries and freezing drizzle across Eastern Iowa. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

A few clouds are possible overnight tonight with milder temperatures. Due to winds from the northwest, Monday will be colder than Sunday.

