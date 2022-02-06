Iowa honors their senior class with a dominating 29-6 victory over Wisconsin

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Saying goodbye to a senior class of eight wrestlers, the Hawkeyes lost only two matches on their way to a 29-6 dual win.

Sixth-year senior Alex Marinelli, who earned a 8-5 decision, said he’d miss the fans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena the most.

“I’ll remember the fans always cheering your name, always backing you up, giving high fives to kids, that’s who we do it for,” Marinelli said “You come out here and wrestle in front of those guys it’s so awesome.”

Seventh-year senior Michael Kemerer, who earned a 11-2 major decision, said he felt a similar sentiment.

“Looking over in that corner and seeing my teammates and feeling the fans feeling the energy,” he said. “I won’t forget it.”

This is Tom Brands’ 16th senior class as the head coach at Iowa.

“They care about each other, and they care about the future, and they care about the team,” Brands said. “So the place is better because of them.”

Iowa moves to 12-1, with a 6-1 record in the Big Ten. They next take on Oklahoma State at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas for the Bout at the Ballpark.

Full results:

125 #7 Eric Barnett (W) dec. Jesse Ybarra (IA), 4-0; 0-3

133 #3 Austin DeSanto (IA) tech. fall Kyle Burwick (W), 26-11; 5-3

141 #2 Jaydin Eierman (IA) major dec. Joseph Zargo (W), 13-5; 9-3

149 #7 Austin Gomez (W) dec. Vince Turk (IA), 3-2; 9-6

157 #12 Kaleb Young (IA) dec. #28 Garrett Model (W), 8-3; 12-6

165 #5 Alex Marinelli (IA) dec. #6 Dean Hamiti (W), 8-5; 15-6

174 #2 Michael Kemerer (IA) major dec. #23 Andrew McNally (W), 11-2; 19-6

184 #17 Abe Assad dec. (IA) dec. #27 Chris Weiler (W), 4-2; 22-6

197 #4 Jacob Warner (IA) dec. #22 Braxton Amos (W), 4-1; 25-6

285 #4 Tony Cassioppi (IA) major dec. #11 Trent Hillger (W), 9-0; 29-6

