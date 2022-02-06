Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Book aims to shine light on Romanian role in the Holocaust

Book aims to shine light on Romanian role in the Holocaust...
Book aims to shine light on Romanian role in the Holocaust https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/(Cropped August Brill / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Maksim Goldenshteyn’s book, “So They Remember,” tells the story of his Holocaust survivor grandparents who languished in Jewish death camps and ghettos in Transnistria during World War II. The war in Romania is a chapter of the Holocaust that some say is largely forgotten. Throughout Transnistria, a territory controlled by Romania during the war, there were around 150 camps and ghettos where Jews were brutalized, exploited, and murdered.

Romanian lawmakers have passed a bill to put Holocaust education on the national school curriculum. The book “So They Remember” is as much a story about human bravery and kindness as it is about the depraved indifference to human suffering.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ACLU calls on eight school districts to reinstate mask mandates
Jayson Wagner was off-duty when he noticed a fire in Marion
Off-duty Marion Firefighter credited for quick thinking during house fire in his neighborhood
Several bills introduced focusing on education
Iowa GOP legislators propose classroom cameras, criminal charges over ‘inappropriate’ content
Oxlyn Sayor, 13, of Waterloo.
Waterloo Police say missing teenage girl found
Kaycee Stickley
Cedar Rapids Police arrest suspect on charges related to theft and identity theft

Latest News

Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London,...
Queen marks 70th anniversary with support for Camilla
Moguls skier Kauf delivers the love and wins Olympic Silver Jaelin Kauf / Facebook
Moguls skier Kauf delivers the love and wins Olympic silver
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan gives an update about the ongoing talks...
Top Biden aide says Ukraine invasion could come ‘any day’
Car crash
Arrest made on Dubuque fatal crash from last December