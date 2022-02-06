Show You Care
Bettendorf’s Schmit first in-state commit to the Iowa women’s wrestling program

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa women’s wrestling program got their first in-state commitment from Bettendorf’s Ella Schmit.

Schmit is a three-time girls state wrestling champion. She capped off her senior season going 16-0 earning 13 pins at 125 pounds.

She joins Kylie Welker as a part of the Hawkeyes 2022 recruiting class.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

