Arrest made on Dubuque fatal crash from last December

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 4th, Branden Authement was arrested in connection with a fatal crash in Dubuque from last December.

The crash occurred on December 5th, 2021. After the the Dubuque police investigated the crash, they deduced that Authement stole a 2000 Toyota Echo from a gas station parking lot at 14th street/Central Avenue in Dubuque. Afterwards he sped through several red traffic lights on 9th, 7th, and 5th streets before crashing into a 2010 Jeep. Inside the Jeep was the driver Anthony Livens and Nancy Meisenburg. Meisenburg died from injuries related to the crash at MercyOne in Dubuque.

Authement’s blood was taken in accordance with a search warrant. Methamphetamine was found in Authement’s blood.

Authement is facing the following charges:

Homicide by Vehicle-Operating Under the Influence

Homicide by Vehicle-Reckless Driving

Involuntary Manslaughter

Serious Injury by a Vehicle

Theft 2nd Degree

Authement is in the Dubuque County jail on a $500,000 cash bond.

