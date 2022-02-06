Show You Care
Arrest made on Dubuque fatal crash from last December

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 4th, Branden Authement was arrested in connection with a fatal crash in Dubuque from last December.

The crash occurred on December 5th, 2021. After the the Dubuque police investigated the crash, they deduced that Authement stole a 2000 Toyota Echo from a gas station parking lot at 14th street/Central Avenue in Dubuque. Afterwards he sped through several red traffic lights on 9th, 7th, and 5th streets before crashing into a 2010 Jeep. Inside the Jeep was the driver Anthony Livens and Nancy Meisenburg. Meisenburg died from injuries related to the crash at MercyOne in Dubuque.

Authement’s blood was taken in accordance with a search warrant. Methamphetamine was found in Authement’s blood.

Authement is facing the following charges:

  • Homicide by Vehicle-Operating Under the Influence
  • Homicide by Vehicle-Reckless Driving
  • Involuntary Manslaughter
  • Serious Injury by a Vehicle
  • Theft 2nd Degree

Authement is in the Dubuque County jail on a $500,000 cash bond.

