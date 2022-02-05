Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

UNI women win fourth straight win over Loyola

Karli Rucker
Karli Rucker(University of Northern Iowa)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Head Coach Tanya Warren took sole possession of third place for most Missouri Valley Conference wins. Her 274th win was a strong 69-56 Panther showing in Cedar Falls over Loyola.

UNI dominated on the glass, outrebounding the Ramblers 43-30. Grace Boffeli helped out with 18 rebounds to go along with eight points and three assists.

Kam Finley and Emerson Green showed out for UNI, scoring 14 point apiece.

The Panthers overcame weak three-point shooting day, only hitting three out of 17 three-point shots. The Panthers shot 44 percent from the field, holding the Ramblers to just 36 percent.

With the win, UNI moves to 7-2 in conference play, in third place in the MVC. They stay at home for a Sunday matchup with Valparaiso.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa's Gov. Reynolds unveils new tax reform plan
Iowa to end COVID-19 Emergency February 15
Kristofer Erlbacher
Iowa killing over fight about mayonnaise ends in life sentence
Police asking public for help in identifying suspect (PHOTO BY JOHNSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Johnson County Sheriff asking for public help in identifying suspect
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a damaged ATM at Linn Area Credit Union.
Police investigating damaged ATM at Cedar Rapids credit union
Bald eagle shot in Linn County
Public help sought to identify person that shot bald eagle in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Noah Carter
Carter, Berhow lift Northern Iowa over Bradley 78-65
UNI women roll at home, beating Indiana State 72-49
UNI women roll at home, beating Indiana State 72-49
Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson speaks to forward Noah Carter (35) during the first half of...
Carter’s 2nd-half burst boosts N. Iowa over Illinois St.
Northern Iowa guard AJ Green (4) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Panthers take down Purple Aces 64-59