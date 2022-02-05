Typical February Weekend

Show You Care
By Joe Winters
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fronts come and fronts go for the next several days. Weak systems with more energy north will be passing through the upper Mississippi Valley and Great Lakes through next week. While we will see the wind shift direction a dry atmosphere keeps our dry trend going. Saturday starts off chilly with highs jumping into the upper 20s for both Saturday and Sunday. The mildest weather shows highs near 40 next Tuesday and Wednesday. Have a great night and a safe weekend!

