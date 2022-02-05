Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Staying healthy with canned fruits and vegetables in this Fareway Cooking Segment

By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - February is canned food month. Whitney Hemmer shares how canned fruits and vegetables can keep you healthy in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Canned Fruit

Canned Fruit in Heavy Syrup

Heavy syrup contains water, corn syrup and sugar, and it has the most calories of the three. A 15-1/4-ounce can of sliced peaches contains about 10 ounces of fruit and 2/3 cup of syrup, which adds about 200 calories.

Canned Fruit in Light Syrup

Light syrup is made from water and sugar. A 15-ounce can featuring light syrup contains about the same volume of peaches (10 ounces) and a little over 1/2 cup of syrup, tacking on about 85 calories.

Canned Fruit in Juice

Juice-packed fruits are packaged in juice concentrate that has been diluted with water. A 14-ounce can of juice-packed peaches contains roughly the same amount of fruit and about 1/2 cup of juice for only about 60 additional calories.

Canned Vegetables/Beans

Low sodium – less than 140 mg per serving

No salt added – none added in the manufacturing process; does not mean sodium-free

Reduced sodium – sodium is reduced by 25% from original produce

Lightly salted – sodium is reduced by 50%

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ACLU calls on eight school districts to reinstate mask mandates
Kristofer Erlbacher
Iowa killing over fight about mayonnaise ends in life sentence
Federal dollars meant to keep schools open are going towards weight rooms and playgrounds
Federal dollars meant to keep schools open are going towards weight rooms and playgrounds
Police asking public for help in identifying suspect (PHOTO BY JOHNSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Johnson County Sheriff asking for public help in identifying suspect
Lorelei Perry
Runaway teenager missing in Linn County

Latest News

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa says eight Iowa school districts, including Linn...
ACLU of Iowa calls on 8 school districts, including Linn Mar, to reinstate mask mandates
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
Russian bombers fly over Belarus amid Ukraine...
Russian bombers fly over Belarus amid Ukraine tensions
Winter storm blows out to sea but some areas without power...
Winter storm blows out to sea, but some areas without power
Olympic Updates: China winds first gold of Winter Olympics...
Olympic Updates: China winds first gold of Winter Olympics