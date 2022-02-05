Show You Care
Russian bombers fly over Belarus amid Ukraine tensions https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/(Presidential Executive Office of Russia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has sent a pair of long-range nuclear-capable bombers on patrol over its ally Belarus amid spiraling tensions over Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry said the two Tu-22M3 bombers practiced interaction with the Belarusian air force and air defense during a four-hour mission Saturday. The flight followed several similar patrols over Belarus, which borders Ukraine to the north.

The bombers’ mission came as the Kremlin has moved troops from Siberia and the Far East to Belarus joint drills. The deployment added to the Russian military buildup near Ukraine.

On Saturday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a call with French President Emmanuel Macron and “they agreed that finding a diplomatic solution to the current tensions must remain the overriding priority.”

