Public health emergency order expiring to affect health care providers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The end of Iowa’s Public Health Emergency won’t have much of an impact on the public response to COVID-19, but hospitals and public health agencies will see the larger effects when the order expires on February 15, 2022.

Governor Kim Reynold’s emergency declaration in effect now has 16 provisions, which is smaller than the one issued in April 2020 with 103 provisions. Those prior provisions included shutting down bars, gyms and bans on mass gatherings. Those remaining orders mostly suspend state laws and requirements for health care staffing.

For example, the Governor’s order allows doctors or nurses without an Iowa license to practice here if they have a license from another state. Another provision lets retired health care workers come back to work without it impacting their retirement benefits. It also removes regulations making it easier for state resources to get to hospitals in need. When the order expires, hospitals will also no longer have to report data to the state of Iowa.

Kelly Garcia, who is the interim director for the Iowa Department of Public Health, said the goal was to reduce the resources hospitals are putting into duplicating tasks since the data is reported to the federal government.

“A piece of this movement was to alleviate some of the reporting burden that exists today,” she said. “And again really focus on the data points that give us the best detail of this part in time. Hospitals are required to report to a federal level and reporting to us seems duplicative and we do need to free resources there.”

Garcia also said these changes are happening because some data points are not as good indicators as they were prior to the pandemic. For example, the positivity rate is likely over-reported because rapid at-home tests aren’t reported to the state.

