Project to expand Dubuque park delayed due to historic preservation studies

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Comiskey Park is one of the biggest gathering spots in Dubuque’s North End neighborhood. Chuck Harris, the president of the North End Neighborhood Association, thinks the park is in need of an upgrade.

”It is a tired park, it is a well-used park,” he added. “There can be, in the summer days, upwards of 100 people in this park.”

The Re-Imagine Comiskey Park project aims to do just that. As part of the $2.8 million project, the city will build a new playground, splash pad, two basketball courts, expand the park, among other things.

Construction on the first phase of the project, which costs $1.6 million, was supposed to start last September, but still, five months later, it has not begun.

Marie Ware, the city’s leisure services manager, explained the city applied for several grants with one of them requiring a historic preservation review that must go through the Iowa State Historic Preservation Office.

”We, as soon as we find out what their questions are, what we need to research, then we do that work and we have to send that in,” she mentioned. ”We have been going back and forth with them since July in order to be able to get the approval because we cannot move forward until we have that.”

Ware said, though, it takes a long time for them to hear back from the preservation office. In a statement to TV9, a spokesperson with the Iowa State Historic Preservation Office said the city “is following the federal requirements to evaluate the cultural resources and the potential impact of the development on the historic property.”

City officials, however, are prepared to move forward with the project as soon as they get the approval.

“As soon as those are all done, we have the plans and specifications all ready to go, so as soon as we get the green light we will start the bidding process,” Ware added.

As for when she believes construction will finally begin, she had a simple response.

“I wish I could tell you,” she responded, adding the city is hoping to begin the bidding process in two months. “There is nothing we can do to move this process along quicker.”

As the project keeps getting delayed, city officials are also concerned about the rising prices for construction materials.

”During this time where we have been going through the review processes, we have also been talking to the vendors about what percentage increases are you seeing right now,” Ware commented. She mentioned they are noticing the bigger impact on steel materials, which is why city officials are looking into requesting more funds from city council when they go to review their fiscal year 2023 budget in March.

Harris, on the other hand, said neighbors understand the reasons why the project is delayed. He said, however, it is a frustrating process for them.

“It is frustrating to a lot of residents because they see these projects and they see these initial time frames of how things are going to lay out,” he added. “As everybody knows with construction, it is always a little bit longer than we think.”

He said right now the neighborhood’s priority is to make sure they see the project come to fruition, regardless of how long it takes.

“We are just trying to stay positive and trying to keep the pressure on to make sure we get the project done,” Harris said. “It takes an extra year? Okay, fine, but let us just get it done, let us continue to make that progress.”

