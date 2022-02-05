Show You Care
A partly cloudy Saturday, with warmer temperatures on the way

By Hannah Messier
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A slightly warmer Saturday is in the forecast. Southerly wind is bringing warmer air into Eastern Iowa. The warmer air will help temperatures rise into the low to mid-20s. We’ll also see some sunshine today mixed with a couple of clouds.

Saturday night won’t be as cold as last night, with overnight lows in the upper teens and low 20s. Sunday afternoon will be even warmer than Saturday, with highs reaching the low 30s.

