Not nearly as cold overnight, a flake or two possible Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Relatively quiet conditions are still expected over the next several days, with some variations in temperatures as well.

Highs on Sunday get closer to the low 30s for most ahead of a weak disturbance that moves by. This brings a very slight chance for some snow showers toward mid and late afternoon, though any precipitation would be pretty light.

Slightly colder air gets dragged behind this system, with highs only in the 20s on Monday. Then, a bigger warm-up occurs on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the upper 30s likely. Temperatures could reach the 40s in spots where snow cover is minimal.

20s and 30s remain likely the rest of the week, with a slight chance for rain or snow on Friday as another fast-moving storm generally passes to our north.

