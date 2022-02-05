Muscatine family honors daughter’s memory with blood drive

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - After having to skip a year due to Coronavirus, a well-loved service event came back to Muscatine High School this week.

The 4th Annual Micaela Brunson Memorial Blood Drive is an opportunity for the school to honor one of their former students.

“This event for us is a way for us to continue to keep Micaela’s legacy alive,” said Alma Brunson, Micaela’s mother. “A way for us to continue loving her because when you lose someone you don’t stop loving them.”

After losing Micaela to suicide in 2016, Alma and her husband Brian began getting deeply involved in their community, continuing her spirit for service.

″Micaela was an avid blood donor,” Brunson said. “She was a very charismatic, wonderful, loving person that enjoyed helping others.”

The first drive took place in February 2018, a celebration of Micaela’s February 20th birthday. The event is a favorite of the Muscatine High School Key Club, which helps organize and run it.

″I think it’s just so rewarding to see people that wouldn’t normally think would be huge builders in the community,” said Paige Mathias, a co-president of the Key Club. “You get to see all these young people come out and help.”

Both Paige and her co-president Kiley Randoll are blood donors themselves. Kiley donated for the first time at the 2020 drive.

″This year, it was just so exciting to get to like, tell new Key Club members what the blood drive was,” said Randoll. “And like get all these new people would never have donated blood before.”

The enthusiasm to donate blood is welcomed by Impact Life, the blood center that facilitates the event. For them, the timing is phenomenal.

″This week, when we had a major storm, just a little bit to our south and east, where we, because of that storm, we lost 200 donations,” said Kirby Winn, Impact Life’s Public Relations manager. “So the blood drive today is very well timed. And there’s been a great response. And that’s helping a lot.”

Of course, the Brunsons are passionate about the blood drive, but the cause of suicide awareness and prevention is tied into everything they do.

″If you’re hurting, please reach out. If you’re struggling with your thoughts, please reach out,” said Brunson. “We’ve pasted several inspirational messages throughout the event. Just as kids are waiting, somebody might read something that they need to hear that day.”

The Brunson’s have also hosted virtual walks, documentary screenings, haircut drives, and sponsored three $1,000 scholarships in Micaela’s memory.

They still regularly see the real, tangible impact of Micaela’s life.

″Micaela was an organ, eye and tissue donor. So we received letters from people that benefited from her donations,” said Brunson. “People that are going to benefit from this blood drive. People that benefit from the scholarships. People that benefit from the Micaela’s Hope Charitable Fund. Those are all people that Micaela continues to help long after her passing.”

The students that knew Micaela, or knew of her, can see her legacy in the drive.

″Some of these people knew Micaela or they knew her siblings,” said Mathias. " So it’s just great to see them all band together to form, that builds a community.”

A community build on a life of service, passed down through the years.

According to Impact Life, 55 students donated at this year’s drive. Alma Brunson encourages anyone who hasn’t donated before to give it a try. She calls it an opportunity to be somebody’s superhero.

If you’re struggling with mental health, you can talk to someone day or night at the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255. You can also find resources online here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.