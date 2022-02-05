Show You Care
Iowa Dream Team helps with tornado relief beyond their home town

(KY3)
By KCCI
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - In 2018, Marshalltown Iowa’s “Dream Team” helped clean up their community after a tornado damaged their town according to KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh.

Since then, the team has gone above and beyond Iowa, helping Midwest towns recover from storms in Nebraska, Missouri, and Kentucky.

In order to continue helping people recover from tornadoes, they’re seeking 501(c)3 nonprofit status and hope to be approved sometime this year.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

