Iowa Dream Team helps with tornado relief beyond their home town

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - In 2018, Marshalltown Iowa’s “Dream Team” helped clean up their community after a tornado damaged their town according to KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh.

Since then, the team has gone above and beyond Iowa, helping Midwest towns recover from storms in Nebraska, Missouri, and Kentucky.

In order to continue helping people recover from tornadoes, they’re seeking 501(c)3 nonprofit status and hope to be approved sometime this year.

