Future Ready Iowa summer internship grants connect young people to job experience as employment decreases among that population

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Future Ready Iowa is prepared to award at least $250,000 in grants for the fourth summer in a row to get younger Iowans job experience in potential careers.

”If they have an opportunity to get exposed then they can find something they have passion about,” said Kathy Leggett, Future Ready Iowa Policy Advisor with Iowa Workforce Development.

Last year, 26 summer internship programs participated across the state, including the New Bohemian Innovation Collaborative. They partnered with Workplace Learning Connection at Kirkwood, and the Cedar Rapids Community School District.

”Last summer we were able to bring in a group of 8 high school students to experience what an IT career is like,” Dan Tuuri said, Instructor at DeltaV.

“It’s exciting because I’ve connected with a few of this years senior and they’re going you know what I’m sure. I know this is what I want to do,” Tuuri added.

Success stories can be found around the state.

In council Bluffs, Career EdVantage SWI helped a student intern at Midlands Living Center. She started as an intern and ended the summer as a CNA.

Students were inspired in Maquoketa too, at Innovate 120.

”I see that some of the ideas I have for websites and companies and ideas, aren’t so far fetched anymore,” one student said.

Leggett told us programs like these are crucial to getting young people work experience and connections in high demand fields.

The state’s employment numbers dropped around 11% from 2020 to 2021for people ages 16-19, with just 32% employed.

People ages 20-24 also dropped in that time, but slightly, less than a percentage, with just around 64%of that population working. But that’s still down 15% from pre-pandemic.

The summer internship grants through the state want to assist by helping students get their feet wet exploring careers.

”If you don’t get out and see those in real life opportunities then I think it’s hard to know that they exist,” Leggett explained.

Businesses and groups wanting to apply for a grant to offer summer internships through Future Ready Iowa, can apply on their website IowaGrants.gov.

Applications need to be in by March 2nd.

