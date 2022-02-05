Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Crosstown rivals split their clash, Washington girls win 53-45, Kennedy boys win 66-58

By Jack Lido
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fighting in Mississippi Valley Conference, the girls and boys from Washington and Kennedy have high hopes heading into the end of the regular season.

Behind Hannah Stuelke’s 32 points, the Warriors withstood a battle from the Cougars. Then the Cougar boys, with the help of stellar shooting, took down the Warriors 66-58.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa's Gov. Reynolds unveils new tax reform plan
Iowa to end COVID-19 Emergency February 15
Kristofer Erlbacher
Iowa killing over fight about mayonnaise ends in life sentence
Police asking public for help in identifying suspect (PHOTO BY JOHNSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Johnson County Sheriff asking for public help in identifying suspect
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a damaged ATM at Linn Area Credit Union.
Police investigating damaged ATM at Cedar Rapids credit union
Bald eagle shot in Linn County
Public help sought to identify person that shot bald eagle in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

West Liberty snapped Iowa City Regina’s seven-game win streak on Friday downing the Regals...
West Liberty puts the breaks on crowning a RVC South champ, tops Iowa City Regina 44-38
5 All-Americans, a 7th-year star, eyes on a second straight team title... it’s a big time...
5 All-Americans, a 7th-year star, eyes on a second straight team title... it’s a big time senior day at Carver
5 All-Americans, a 7th-year star, eyes on a second straight team title... it’s a big time...
5 All-Americans, a 7th-year star, eyes on a second straight team title... it’s a big time senior day at Carver
Crosstown rivals split their clash, Washington girls win 53-45, Kennedy boys win 66-58
Crosstown rivals split their clash, Washington girls win 53-45, Kennedy boys win 66-58