Carr, 3-pointers put No. 23 Texas over Iowa State, 63-41
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Marcus Carr and Andrew Jones each scored 14 points and No. 23 Texas used a barrage of 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the second half to pull away from No. 20 Iowa State for a 63-41 victory.
Carr’s 3-pointer at the start of the second half was the first of six over nine minutes to help Texas stretch a two-point halftime lead into double digits.
Izaiah Brockington scored 12 for Iowa State but made just one basket in the second half.
