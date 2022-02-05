5 All-Americans, a 7th-year star, eyes on a second straight team title... it’s a big time senior day at Carver

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Michael Kemerer always describes the walking out of the tunnel the same way.

“I can close my eyes and picture it,” said the 7th-year senior, “that you can see it from the stands, you can see it from the bench but when you’re the one coming out of that tunnel it’s a unique experience.”

While Kemerer will have time to reflect he’s focusing on the match ahead, likely against Wisconsin’s Andrew McNally.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling, but at the same time I’ve got an opponent out there that’s gonna be wanting to spoil my senior night,” Kemerer said. “It’s still a wrestling match to take care of.”

That attitude has permeated through out the wrestling room. It’s helped this senior class earn a national championship, with eyes on one more. Five seniors have earned All-America status a combined 13 times at Iowa, including 6th year man Alex Marinelli.

“I’m gonna cherish it and just have fun with my brothers and really take it in,” Marinelli said. “(1998 Iowa graduate Mark) Ironside was just in our room the other day, and he said ‘I’d give anything to be you guys again, competing out at Carver’ and I know that’s gonna be the feeling.”

The man leading Iowa, Tom Brands, has a way with words. He chose an alliteration to describe his senior class.

“Culture. Character. Charisma.” Brands said, “They’re a group of guys that had all those qualities about them.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.